Enerflex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA, Alberta (AP) — Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $57 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The energy infrastructure provider posted revenue of $627 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.57 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EFXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EFXT

