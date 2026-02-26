Emergent Biosolutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.6 million…

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a loss of $54.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.04. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $148.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $52.6 million, or 93 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $742.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.