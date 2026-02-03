Electronic Arts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $88 million.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $4.82 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.77 per share.

The video game maker posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.05 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.86 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.