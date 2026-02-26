Elastic: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Elastic NV (ESTC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 73 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $449.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $438.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Elastic expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 57 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $445 million to $447 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Elastic expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.54 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion.

