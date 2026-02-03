EGain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.…

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $23 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, eGain expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 8 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $22.2 million to $22.7 million for the fiscal third quarter.

EGain expects full-year earnings in the range of 31 cents to 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $90.5 million to $92 million.

