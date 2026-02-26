Ecovyst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported profit of $5.8 million in its…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) on Thursday reported profit of $5.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to 29 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $199.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $71.1 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $723.5 million.

Ecovyst expects full-year earnings in the range of 45 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $860 million to $940 million.

