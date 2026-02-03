Eaton: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion. On…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Eaton Corp. PLC (ETN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.13 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.91. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.33 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $3.33 per share.

The power management company posted revenue of $7.06 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.09 billion, or $10.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Eaton expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $2.85.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.50 per share.

