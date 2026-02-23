Easterly Government Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in…



The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $36.8 million, or 77 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.6 million, or 10 cents per share.

The property management company, based in Washington, posted revenue of $87 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $140.1 million. Revenue was reported as $336.1 million.

Easterly Government Properties expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $3.05 to $3.12 per share.

