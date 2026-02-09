Dynatrace: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $40.1 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $515.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $505.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 38 cents to 39 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $518 million to $523 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.69 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DT

