DTE Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DTE Energy Co. (DTE) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $369 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.65 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.46 billion, or $7.03 per share.

DTE Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.59 to $7.73 per share.

