Douglas Dynamics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) on Monday reported profit of $12.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The snowplow maker posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $46.9 million, or $1.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $656.1 million.

Douglas Dynamics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $710 million to $760 million.

