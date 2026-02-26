DoubleVerify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.3…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $29.3 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $205.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $50.7 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $748.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million to $183 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $810 million to $826 million.

