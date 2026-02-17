Donnelley Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.2 million…

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported profit of $6.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 70 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $172.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.4 million, or $1.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $767 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Donnelley Financial said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $210 million.

