Donegal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — MARIETTA, Pa. (AP) — Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) on Thursday reported earnings of $17.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Marietta, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $240.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $241.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $79.3 million, or $2.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $977.4 million.

