Donald Trump Stocks: 8 Stocks Owned by the President

The S&P 500 has put up solid returns in the early innings of President Donald Trump’s second term. Critics have questioned the potential disruptive impact Trump’s policies could have on the economy and Americans’ stock portfolios. However, Trump himself owns a number of individual common stocks and has a history of closely monitoring the market.

Trump’s track record as a real estate mogul and businessman has been rocky at times, but his net worth is currently $6.3 billion, according to Forbes. Americans looking to invest like Trump can buy these eight Trump stocks included in his latest financial disclosures:

Investment Ownership stake Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (ticker: DJT) $1.3 billion Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC) >$5 million Apple Inc. (AAPL) >$650,000 Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) >$630,000 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) >$615,000 Blackstone Inc. (BX) >$603,000 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) >$580,000 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) >$431,000 Various crypto investments $1.6 billion

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group is a media company focused on prioritizing free speech. It is the parent company of social media platform Truth Social, which was created in 2022 after Trump was kicked off Facebook and Twitter in 2021. Trump is a major stakeholder of Trump Media, owning 114.75 million shares representing about 41% of the company. In December, Trump Media announced a surprising $6 billion merger with nuclear fusion power company TAE Technologies, making Trump Media one of the only publicly traded fusion companies. At today’s prices, Trump’s stake in Trump Media is worth around $1.3 billion.

Blue Owl Capital Corp. (OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Corp. is a specialty business development company that invests in debt and equity of middle market commercial enterprises. The company’s goal is to generate income that can be distributed to shareholders as dividends. OBDC shares have a 9.3% dividend yield. The company specifically looks for investment opportunities that have favorable risk profiles, including senior secured, subordinated or mezzanine loans and equity-related instruments. Blue Owl Capital Corp. is an affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), another top Trump holding. According to Trump’s filings, he holds more than $5 million worth of OBDC stock.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Despite his frequent public criticisms of Big Tech, Trump also holds large stakes in several blue-chip U.S. technology stocks. Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its Services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. In exchange for agreeing to invest $100 billion in U.S. jobs and suppliers, Apple secured an exemption to Trump’s semiconductor tariffs. Smartphones and laptops are also exempt from Trump’s tariffs on India. According to Trump’s filings, he holds more than $650,000 worth of AAPL stock.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company that is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. In January 2025, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and president Brad Smith met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago to discuss policies related to technology and cybersecurity. In May 2025, Trump’s Federal Trade Commission dropped a lawsuit against Microsoft that was launched in 2022 to challenge Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision Blizzard. In its initial complaint, the FTC said the merger would reduce free market competition in the video game industry. Trump reportedly owns more than $630,000 of MSFT stock.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. Nvidia has been one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in the past 15 years, boosting Trump’s investing returns. Trump’s export restrictions initially prevented Nvidia from selling its advanced H200 high-bandwidth memory artificial intelligence chips to China, but the administration announced in January that H200 chip sales are now allowed if the U.S. government is paid a 25% fee. Trump reported owning at least $615,000 of NVDA stock as of his latest filings.

Blackstone Inc. (BX)

Blackstone is an alternative asset manager that specializes in raising and investing capital and providing financial advisory services. The company focuses on managing private equity funds, credit-focused funds, real estate funds, funds of hedge funds, collateralized loan obligations and collateralized debt obligations. Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman is the former chairman of Trump’s Strategic and Policy Forum. In 2024, Schwarzman said U.S. policies are “taking the country in the wrong direction” and claimed a vote for Trump was a “vote for change.” Trump owns stakes in BX stock in multiple investment accounts worth a combined value of more than $603,000.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. In 2018, Trump blocked Broadcom’s acquisition of Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), citing national security concerns related to Broadcom’s relationship with third-party foreign entities. The decision certainly hasn’t held back the company’s stock. Since the beginning of 2018, Broadcom shares have generated a total return of around 1,575% compared to a total return of around 160% for the S&P 500. Trump reportedly owns more than $580,000 in AVGO stock, which could continue to outperform if Wall Street’s seemingly insatiable appetite for AI stocks persists throughout 2026.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is one of the world’s largest online search and advertising companies and is the parent company of Google and YouTube. Trump has had a contentious relationship with Google. During and after his first term, he accused Google of election interference, liberal-leaning bias and suppression of positive search results related to Trump. In September 2025, YouTube agreed to a $24.5 million settlement related to a lawsuit Trump filed after his account was suspended following the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. Nevertheless, Trump owns stakes in both GOOG and GOOGL stock worth a combined value of more than $431,000.

Trump Crypto Investments

Outside of stocks, Trump also has several cryptocurrency investments. Trump reportedly holds approximately 15.75 billion WLFI tokens representing a roughly $1.6 billion investment in crypto firm World Liberty Financial at today’s prices. Companies affiliated with Trump famously launched $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins in January 2025. While Trump indirectly profited from these meme coins, he does not personally own any of them, according to his financial filings. Trump also has indirect exposure to Bitcoin via Trump Media, which holds 11,542 BTC worth over $1 billion. Finally, Trump has disclosed two cryptocurrency wallets holding Ether (ETH) worth over $1 million.

