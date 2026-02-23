Domino’s Pizza: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $181.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $5.35.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.38 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $601.7 million, or $17.57 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.94 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DPZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DPZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.