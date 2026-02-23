Dominion Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $567 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $567 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 68 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 billion, or $3.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.51 billion.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.69 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.