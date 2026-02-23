DMC Global: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Monday reported a loss of $11.2 million…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Monday reported a loss of $11.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $143.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $143.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $13.5 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $609.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $138 million.

DMC Global shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.71, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOM

