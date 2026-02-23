Diversified Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $21.8 million, or 9 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $21.2 million, or 9 cents per share.

The residential care real estate investment trust, based in Newton, Massachusetts, posted revenue of $379.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $64.4 million. Revenue was reported as $1.54 billion.

