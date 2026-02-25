Dine Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.2…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pasadena, California-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.46 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $217.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.1 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $879.3 million.

