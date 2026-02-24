Dillard’s: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

The Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $13.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $10.08 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.98 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $570.2 million, or $36.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.47 billion.

