Diamondback: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported a loss of $1.46 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.66 billion, or $5.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.03 billion.

