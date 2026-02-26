Diamond Hill Investment Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Thursday reported net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) on Thursday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had earnings of $3.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.24 per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $36.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $36.6 million, beating Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $48.8 million, or $17.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $147.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHIL

