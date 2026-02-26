Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.26 billion.

The Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.37 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.89 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $33.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.91 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.94 billion, or $8.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $113.54 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Dell Technologies expects its per-share earnings to be $2.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $34.7 billion to $35.7 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Dell Technologies expects full-year earnings to be $12.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $138 billion to $142 billion.

