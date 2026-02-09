Danaos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported net income of $117.9 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported net income of $117.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had profit of $6.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, came to $7.14 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $266.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $262.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $494.6 million, or $26.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.

