Cytokinetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $183 million in its fourth quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.48 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $785 million, or $6.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $88 million.

