Cytokinetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $183 million in its fourth quarter.
The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.48 per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $17.8 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $785 million, or $6.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $88 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CYTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CYTK
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.