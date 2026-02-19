Cushman & Wakefield: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88.2 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.29 billion.

