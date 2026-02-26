Cronos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million…

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $44.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.4 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $146.6 million.

