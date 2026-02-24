CoStar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $47 million.…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $47 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The commercial real estate information and marketing provider posted revenue of $900 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $891.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7 million, or 2 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, CoStar expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 19 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $890 million to $900 million for the fiscal first quarter.

CoStar expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.33 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

