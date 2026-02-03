CorVel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.2…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 47 cents.

The health care management company posted revenue of $235.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL

