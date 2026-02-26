CoreWeave: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Thursday reported a loss of $452 million in…

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Thursday reported a loss of $452 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Livingston, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.54 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.17 billion, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.13 billion.

