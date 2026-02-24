Corcept: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $23.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $202.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $254.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $98.2 million, or 82 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $761.4 million.

Corcept expects full-year revenue in the range of $900 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CORT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CORT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.