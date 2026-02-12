Cooper-Standard: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.3 million…

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) on Thursday reported net income of $3.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Northville, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $672.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $4.2 million, or 23 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.74 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPS

