Controladora Vuela: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Tuesday reported net income of $4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $882 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $104 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.04 billion.

