Commerce.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Commerce.com, Inc. (CMRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $89.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $19.3 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $342.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Commerce.com said it expects revenue in the range of $82.5 million to $83.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $347.5 million to $369.5 million.

