Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.04 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $205.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.9 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $780.6 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $805 million to $825 million.

