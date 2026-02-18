Coeur Mining: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $215 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $215 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $674.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $585.9 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

