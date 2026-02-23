Clearway Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Monday reported a loss of $104 million…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Monday reported a loss of $104 million in its fourth quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $310 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $304.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWEN

