Clearway Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc.-A (CWENA) on Monday reported a loss of $104 million in its fourth quarter.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 89 cents per share.

The power generation company posted revenue of $310 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $169 million, or $1.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.

