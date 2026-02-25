Clear Secure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.…

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $30.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 31 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $240.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $109.2 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $900.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million to $245 million.

