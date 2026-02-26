Clear Channel Outdoor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $8 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $461.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $448.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $19.9 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 billion.

