Chunghwa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $299.3 million in…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Tuesday reported earnings of $299.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Taipei, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $1.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.