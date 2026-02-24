Chipmos: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.9 million in…

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported earnings of $15.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $207.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.8 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $762.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IMOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IMOS

