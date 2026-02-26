Cheniere Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 billion. On…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $10.68. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.87 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.83 per share.

The natural gas company posted revenue of $5.45 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.33 billion, or $24.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.98 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LNG

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.