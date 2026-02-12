Check Point: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $304.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had net income of $2.81. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $744.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $746 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $9.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.73 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHKP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHKP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.