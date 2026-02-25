Chatham Lodging: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The West Palm Beach, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $10.4 million, or 21 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $2.6 million, or 5 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, posted revenue of $67.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $52.7 million. Revenue was reported as $295.1 million.

Chatham Lodging expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.04 to $1.14 per share, with revenue in the range of $284 million to $290 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLDT

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.