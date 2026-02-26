Chase Adds Wyndham Rewards as a Transfer Partner

What We Know About Chase’s New Wyndham Partnership Eligible Chase cardholders can now transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Wyndham Rewards…

What We Know About Chase’s New Wyndham Partnership

Eligible Chase cardholders can now transfer Ultimate Rewards points to Wyndham Rewards at a 1:1 ratio in 1,000-point increments to book free nights at participating hotels and resorts. Wyndham is Chase’s fourth hotel transfer partner, joining World of Hyatt, Marriott Bonvoy and IHG One Rewards.

Free night redemptions are straightforward. Wyndham uses three tiers: 7,500, 15,000 or 30,000 points per bedroom. Discounted nights with points plus cash start at 750 points.

Wyndham brands span more than 8,000 properties worldwide — from budget brands such as Days Inn and Super 8 to the luxury Registry Collection and all-inclusive Wyndham Alltra resorts.

Are Wyndham Transfers a Good Deal?

Whether Wyndham transfers are worth it depends on how you use your points. Chase Ultimate Rewards points can offer significant value when transferred to partners for high-value redemptions or premium travel experiences. Wyndham award nights top out at 30,000 points per bedroom, and much of its portfolio consists of midscale and budget properties.

Wyndham’s fixed award pricing could work in your favor amid fluctuating cash rates. For example, transferring points to book during peak travel periods could offer good value when hotel prices surge but award rates remain reasonable.

Another practical use of a points transfer is to top off your Wyndham account. If you’re short on points for an award night, you could transfer a small number of Chase points to make an award booking.

Before you transfer points, compare the cash price of your stay to the number of points required. You can’t undo transfers, so you should first confirm the redemption is worth it.

Chase Ultimate Rewards Cards to Consider

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card earns Chase Ultimate Rewards and offers access to transfer partners, including Wyndham Rewards. With a $95 annual fee, this card offers a relatively low-cost way to earn transferable points. New cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That could cover multiple free nights at Wyndham properties.

If you want more robust benefits, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® also earns transferable Chase Ultimate Rewards points and offers perks including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access and travel protections. Though it has a $795 annual fee, new cardholders can earn 125,000 bonus points after you spend $6,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

