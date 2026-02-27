Chart Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $53.6 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.51 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.7 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.26 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTLS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.