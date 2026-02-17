Ceva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in…

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The chip designer posted revenue of $31.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $10.6 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $109.6 million.

