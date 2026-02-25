Cervecerias Unidas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Tuesday reported profit of $59 million in…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) on Tuesday reported profit of $59 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The wine, spirits and soft drink company posted revenue of $913.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCU

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.